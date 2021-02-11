Kidnap: OPC discontinues search-and-rescue operation in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has disengaged its men from the search and rescue operation to rescue kidnapped victims abducted by Fulani bandits in Osun State.

Bandits had abducted seven travellers along Ilesa-Akure express road and held four captives after releasing three victims.

The OPC Coordinator in the state, Prince Deji Aladesawe while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo on Wednesday said his men have disembarked from the search and rescue mission siting shortage of logistics as reasons.

He said apart from the state Amotekun Corps Commandant, Brigadier-General Bashir Adewinmbi that visited the scene, no other encouragement was forthcoming from anyone.

He added that the mission is too dangerous to allow his men to be toiling inside the forest without any form of assistance.

“It is unfortunate that our personnel are left to toil in the dangerous forest without any kind of encouragement, apart from Amotekun Corps Commandant that visited us. We are pulling out of the operation because we cannot just expose our men to risk”, he said.

Reacting on the matter, Amotekun Corps Commandant Brigadier-General Bashir Adewinmbi, said search and rescue operation is still ongoing at the area.

He prevailed on the OPC’s personnel to exercise patience with the state government, saying their welfare is to priority for the government.

“They should bear with us, the state government is working round the clock to take very good care of them. The Governor is concerned with the welfare of everyone involved in securing the state. They should not despair, they will be compensated appropriately. We have a very good plan for them”, he said.

