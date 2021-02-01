Kano to commence evacuation of hawkers, beggars, others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Kano state government will soon commence the evacuation of street hawkers, beggars, and people roaming the streets purposelessly and making a nuisance of the state.

This was announced by the state’s Commissioner for Women Affairs Dr Zahra’u Muhammad Umar on Monday in Kano.

She stated that the government has since met with stakeholders including community and religious leaders as well as the traditional institutions in the five Emirates of the state to brainstorm on the best approach to ridding the streets of the nuisance.

To that effect, the state government has since released N4 million to affect the operation across the state.

“We have concluded plans to clear the streets of Kano of hawkers and beggars to ensure sanity and rid the streets of all forms of crimes.

“The project is due to begin on Wednesday and will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the streets are sanitized.

“This is also part of the steps to enhance the fight against COVID-19 and a task force has since been composed to that effect” the commissioner declared.

The ministry also made public receiving two batches of Almajiris from Kaduna state recently.

There are also 47 homeless men and women that are going to be rehabilitated and move out of the streets.

Vanguard News Nigeria

