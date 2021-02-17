Kano Shariah police to investigate staff over alleged misconduct

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala

The Kano State Shariah police, popularly called Hisba Board, has set up a five-member committee to investigate one of its top officials, Sani Uba Rimo who was arrested by the police with a married woman in a brothel in Kano.

A team of policemen in Sabon Gari, Fagge Local Government area, arrested the Hisbah official, incharge of Anti-begging unit, with a married woman in a Hotel on Monday.

The Board’s Chairman Mallam Harun Ibn Sina revealed that a committee has been set up to investigate the matter and had been given three days within which to submit its report to the board for necessary action.

According to him, the Board would take disciplinary action against the officer hould he be found wanting.

“But if the outcome of the investigation or the recommendations are beyond the power of the board, it will forward it to the appropriate authority for necessary action,” he stated.

The officer was said to have been arrested following a complaint lodged by the husband of the woman with whom he allegedly had an affair in the hotel.

When asked where the arrested officer is, the Public Relations Officer of the board said the officer had been released to the Hisba board, until after the outcome of the investigation as the offence was yet to be established.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: