Kano govt introduces home-based care for COVID-19 patients –Committee

The Kano State COVID-19 taskforce technical Committee, has introduced a Home-based care program to reach people in remote areas, as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

A statement from the state Primary Health Care Management Board signed by its Information Officer Mr Maikudi Marafa, made the disclosure on Saturday.

It said that the state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aminu Tsanyawa, who launched the program on Saturday, said that it was necessary to curtail the second wave of the pandemic.

The Commissioner stressed that health personnel had been trained and provided with motorcycles and medications to reach hard to reach areas, with a view to render home care health emergency services.

“Dr Tsanyawa charged the health workers mandated with the task, to be more committed to the discharge of their assignment,” the statement said.

The statement further revealed that the State Coordinator of the Task force committee, and also the Executive Secretary State Primary Health care Management Board, Dr. Tijjani Hussain, said that the program would use community target sampling.

Hussaini also highlighted that the program was aimed at rendering emergency services to people in hard to reach communities of the state.

He commended the state government for its support to the task force committee, in it’s effort towards eradicating the pandemic in the state, as contained in the statement.

The statement further disclosed that Dr Hussaini had appealed to the people in the state to give all the necessary support and cooperation to the health personnel, to achieve the goals of the programme. (

