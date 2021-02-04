Kano District Head dies of Covid-19 complications

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO – District Head of Dawakin Tofa in Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Maikano Rabiu, has died as a result of Covid-19 complications.

Rabiu, a former House of Representatives member and veterinary doctor died on Thursday at Kwanar Dawakin Isolation Centre, in Kano.

A relative of the family, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, who confirmed the death to newsmen in the state, said the deceased died at the age of 72.

He said the late District Head was survived by a wife, children, and relations.

The deceased who was also a Special Adviser to Governor Ibrahim Shekarau on Economic matters have since been buried according to Islamic rites.

