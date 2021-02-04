Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Kano bans Islamic cleric for alleged incitement, shuts seminaries

On 9:40 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Kano bans Islamic cleric for alleged incitement, shuts seminaries

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Kano State government has barred an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abduljabar Nasir Kabara from preaching in the state for his mode of teachings considered too incendiary.
The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who addressed newsmen in Kano, Tuesday night, said the decision was part of the state Executive Council’s resolutions at its weekly meeting held at the Africa House, Government House Kano.
He also announced that all seminaries run by the clergyman would be shut down pending investigation by security agencies.

ALSO READ: 2 family members die after taking concoction in Kano

Malam Garba further stated that the council has directed all broadcast stations and social media platforms to abstain from airing of such enflaming preachings, sermons, propagation and any other religious discussions in the interest of peace and tranquility in the state.
The commissioner also revealed security agencies have been directed to ensure full compliance and take decisive action against any person or group found flouting the order.

Vanguard News Nigeria 
Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!