Kano bans Islamic cleric for alleged incitement, shuts seminaries

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano
Kano State government has barred an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abduljabar Nasir Kabara from preaching in the state for his mode of teachings considered too incendiary.
The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who addressed newsmen in Kano, Tuesday night, said the decision was part of the state Executive Council’s resolutions at its weekly meeting held at the Africa House, Government House Kano.
He also announced that all seminaries run by the clergyman would be shut down pending investigation by security agencies.
Malam Garba further stated that the council has directed all broadcast stations and social media platforms to abstain from airing of such enflaming preachings, sermons, propagation and any other religious discussions in the interest of peace and tranquility in the state.
The commissioner also revealed security agencies have been directed to ensure full compliance and take decisive action against any person or group found flouting the order.