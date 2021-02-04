Kano bans Islamic cleric for alleged incitement, shuts seminaries

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Kano State government has barred an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abduljabar Nasir Kabara from preaching in the state for his mode of teachings considered too incendiary.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who addressed newsmen in Kano, Tuesday night, said the decision was part of the state Executive Council’s resolutions at its weekly meeting held at the Africa House, Government House Kano.

He also announced that all seminaries run by the clergyman would be shut down pending investigation by security agencies.