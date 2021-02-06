Kano approves Child Rights Act, awaits passage of bill from Assembly

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Kano state Executive Council has approved the acceptable version of the proposed bill on Child Rights (protection) Act 2010 which reflected the position of Shari’ah on each and every section of the Child Rights Act (CRA) 2003 adopted by the federal government.

It would be recalled that after its adoption by the federal government in 2003, the state government and other relevant stakeholders that included the Ulama, academics, Non-Governmental Organization, later drafted the 2010 act, which, however, could not be passed due to lack of political will and continuity in government.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who disclosed this at the end of the council meeting held at the Government House in Kano said the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, due to his commitment to child welfare, after assenting to the bill on Free and Compulsory Education, develop keen interest in seeing the passing of the CRA.

“The approved bill when passed, seeks to protect the rights of the child and would be transmitted to the State House of Assembly for passage and subsequent assent by the governor.

“Other approvals by the council include the release of N29,311,647.24 million for the 2020/2021 vaccination exercise which has not been holding for three years as a result of the prevailing health risk and high economic loss affecting the pastoral community in the state.

“Approval has also been made for the release of the sum of N274,230,000.00 million to the state team, Kano Pillars Football Club, to facilitate smooth conduct of the year 2021 National Professional Football League,” Malam Muhammad Garba stated.

Other approvals he mentioned include the sum of N1,240,637,737.50 billion for the completion and rehabilitation of Ahmadu Bello Way, the sum of N212,959,665.00 for the reconstruction of Dangote female hostel of Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil, as well as the sum of N245,000,000.00 million for the conduct of Mass Wedding Programme in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

