Kalu hails Buhari over Ogbonnaya Orji’s appointment as NEITI boss

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu has appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji as Executive Secretary, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

Kalu, in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, lauded the decision of the President and urged the new appointee to sustain his impeccable pedigree by discharging his duties diligently.

Describing Orji as a seasoned and dynamic professional, with outstanding leadership qualities, the Senate Chief Whip expressed confidence that the new head of NEITI will live up to expectations.

Kalu urged Nigerians to rally support for government officials at all levels in a bid to impact lives positively.

“On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial District, I am delighted to felicitate with Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji on his appointment as Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

“The appointment is well deserved in view of the remarkable and worthy attributes of the new appointee.

“He has what it takes to lead NEITI.

“I have no doubt in the capability of Orji.

“He will make Abia State proud in his new role,’’ the lawmaker said.

Kalu wished the new appointee continued success in his career.

Orji succeeds Waziri Adio who was appointed in February 2016.

