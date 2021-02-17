Kagara school kidnap: Nigerian authorities failing to live to their commitments ― SERAP

Kindly Share This Story:

Kolawole Oluwadare, The Deputy Director of Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has lampooned the Federal Government for failing to provide adequate security for its citizenry following the recent kidnap of about 42 students and staff of Government Science Secondary School, Kagara, Niger State.

He also warned the Federal Government would be held accountable if the students and their teachers are not “urgently rescued.”

“Nigerian authorities must locate and ensure the safe release of many students and teachers reportedly abducted by armed men who attacked the Government Science College Kagara, Niger State. We’ll hold the Federal Government to account if the students are not urgently rescued.”

“The abductors must be arrested and brought to justice. Victims must be granted access to justice.”

“The incident, which started at about 2:00am on Wednesday, suggests that Nigerian authorities are failing to live up to their commitments to provide safe a learning environment.”

“Some teachers and family members were also reportedly abducted by the gunmen. The operations started from the staff quarters and ended in the students’ hostels, and in the process, one student was reportedly killed while others were wounded,” Mr Oluwadare said.

The SERAP Deputy Director also stated that “The gunmen reportedly gathered some staff and students at a place for hours before moving them out of the school premises to an unknown destination. They wore military uniform and entered the school premises, which has about 1000 students, and overpowered the security guard.”

“Nigerian authorities must probe the reported spending of N3.2bn on Safe School Initiative in 2014, and publish details of spending to date on the Initiative. Public funds budgeted for the Initiative have clearly not achieved a safe school environment for children in the country.”

“Attacking students and teachers is a crime against humanity. Such attacks inflict severe psychological distress on victims, and cause interruptions in education.”

“Nigerian authorities must ensure a safe school environment for students and teachers,” he added.

