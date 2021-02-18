Kagara: Arewa youths urge Niger Gov, Senators to face realities in curtailing insecurities

Kindly Share This Story:

Niger State Governor, Sani Bello, as well as three senators representing the state at the National Assembly, have been urged to wake up from their slumber and face the realities on the ground as regards insecurity.

The Arewa Citizens Against Insecurity (ACAI) gave this charge at a press conference in Kaduna following the abduction of 42 persons at Government Science Secondary School, Kagara.

In his remark, Secretary-General, Hosea Adamu called on Governor Bello to stand up to his responsibility as a chief security officer of his state.

Adamu said the governor should be blamed for the current situation in his domain, noting that he never took proactive steps knowing fully well the risks arising from the activities of bandits in neighbouring states.

Instead of prescribing a solution, Adamu expressed concern that federal lawmakers, Mohammed Enagi, Sani Musa and Aliu Sabi Aliu have resorted to blaming game.

The Arewa group, however, advised the governor, the Senators, other lawmakers in the state as well as political office holders to liaise with President Muhammadu Buhari to restore peace and security.

According to Adamu, religious and traditional leaders should be enlightened on the need to stop their followers and subjects from being facilitators for these terrorists.

He added that the governor and other leaders in the state must act fast rather than flood the public domain with irresponsible comments.

