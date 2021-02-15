Kaduna to conduct Local Government Election May 15

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) has said it would conduct election into the 23 local government councils of the State on May, 15, 2021.

Overseer of KADSIECOM in the State, Ibrahim Sambo, announced the election date while presenting the election time table to the political parties in the State.

He said the election of the incident local government Chairmen held on the 12th May 2018 and issued certificates of return on the 19th May, 2018 and in consonance with section 25(1)of Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission law No. 2, 2018, the election will hold on 15th May, 2021 which will terminate their three years in office.

“To safeguard going against the law, we are supposed to give political parties 90 days notice of election which we are doing now.

“Section 25 (1) of Kaduna State Independent Electoral Law as amended in 2018, we announce that local government elections will hold on Saturday, May 15, 2021, between hours of 8am to 4pm,” he said.

Sambo said that going by the time table from today (February 15) they are commencing activities with the issue of the notice.

“We expect that you will also get the election guidelines to be provided to you within the week,” he said.

According to him, between February 26 to March 28, conduct of party primaries to get candidates is expected to be conducted and supervised by the Commission, while Monday 8th March 2021, political parties are expected to obtain forms from the Commission headquarters.

He said that 21st April 2021 is deadline for submission of forms and list of candidates sponsored by political parties, and 21 April, 2021 for collection of nomination forms and commencement of payment by candidates of the non-refundable deposit and presentation of bank tellers to the Commission.

26th-28th April, 2021verification and sorting of forms submitted by candidates, 29th April, 2021 publication of personal particulars of candidates, 2nd May, 2021 last date for submission of Nomination forms and payments, 3rd May, 2021 publication of validly nominated candidates while 8th May 2021 is the last date for voluntary withdrawal by candidates and 13th May, 2021 last date for substitution of withdrawn candidates.

14th May 2021 is end of electioneering campaign, while 15th May 2021 is the electron day and 22nd May 2021 presentation of certificates of return while between 29th May – 5th June 2021 is Chairmanship rerun where no clear winner emerges.

The overseer said that only parties recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will be allowed to feature candidates at the polls.

Vanguard News Nigeria

