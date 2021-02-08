Kaduna attacks: KADSEMA begins assessment of IDPs in Kajuru, Birnin Gwari

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA), says it has begun assessment of Internally Displaced Persons from recent bandits’ attacks in Kajuru and Birnin Gwari Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the State.

Abubakar Hassan, Executive Secretary KADSEMA, stated this on Monday in an interview with Newsmen in Kaduna

Recall that bandits on Saturday, attacked two communities – Kutemeshi in Birnin Gwari and Kikwari in Kajuru LGAs, killing 19 persons.

According to Hassan, Gov. Nasiru El Rufai had directed the agency to urgently provide relief to the displaced persons.

He said that his team were already taking assessment of the IDPs taking refuge at Maraban Kajuru.

“As we speak, profiling of the IDPs has commenced with the view to have their clear demography.

“The Local Emergency Management Committee (LEMC) is also on the field conducting similar assessment in Birnin Gwari,’’ he said.

Hasssan said that the agency has started mobilising for immediate intervention to ameliorate the sufferings of the displaced persons in the two LGAs affected by the activities of the bandits.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: