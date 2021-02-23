Just in: Troops recover Marte, kill scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of the Nigerian Army Tuesday afternoon, around 3 pm, recovered New Marte and adjoining communities from Boko Haram terrorists.

This is coming less than the 48 hours directive earlier given to the troops to recover the town by the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru.

According to the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima in a statement said this development is a huge success recorded in the fight against terrorism.

His words: “The troops backed by air cover from the Nigerian Air force, successfully charged through Marte town, destroying several Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) and landmines laced across their routes and killing scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and successfully recovered the town.

“The gallant troops are currently in total control of the general area. Details soon.”

