Just In: Saraki-led committee meets with PDP ex-governor

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

In continuation of its rebuilding process ahead of the 2023 general election, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, national reconciliation and strategy committee is currently meeting with former governors elected on the platform of the party.

The committee chairman and immediate President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki arrived at the Legacy House, Presidential campaign headquarters of the party at exactly 12:50 PM local time alongside other members of the committee.

On the ground for the meeting at the time of filing this report are Senator Saraki, former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, immediate past Kwara state governor, and erstwhile governor of Kwara state, Abdulfatai Ahmed.

Others included Ibrahim Shema, Boni Haruna,

Also read:

Ahmed Makarfi, Gabriel Suswam, Sam Egwu,

Emmanuel Uduaghan, Ramalan Yero, Babangida Aliyu, Ibrahim Idris, Wada Idris,

and Liyel Imoke, former governors of Katsina, Adamawa, Kaduna, Benue, Ebonyi, Delta, Kaduna, Niger, and Cross River states respectively.

The Saraki-led committee has been interfacing with its top stalwarts in recent times amidst unconfirmed reports of possible defection into the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: