Just in: NSCDC relaunches counter-terrorism unit, deploys 150 personnel in Oyo State

On 2:54 pm
NSCDC plans massive security during yuletideThe Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has relaunched its Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) in Oyo State and deployed 150 personnel to tackle farmers and herders clashes in the state.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Iskilu Akinsanya, disclosed this on Monday after reviewing the performance of the corps in the state in January.

Akinsanya said that although the CTU had been in existence for a long time, it had been under -utilised.

“We are relaunching the unit now and we will partner with the 2 Division, Nigerian Army, for further training.

“We are having about 150 personnel from this unit that will be deployed to various locations in Oyo State to tackle herders and farmers clashes, and other insecurity issues.

“They will work with the Agro Rangers, which has been upgraded; we are now into the use of electronic devices for urgent security information and not only relying on use of human security,’’ he said.

The commandant said the corps would work assiduously to ensure that the issue of insecurity in the state was addressed.

He said that the corps would create additional area commands in Saki, Egbeda and Kishi and inject fresh ideas into the divisional offices.

Akinsanya appealed to community leaders to work with the security agencies to profile people living in their communities.

“The communities know the criminals among them and should cooperate with the security agencies in fishing them out.

“Security is the responsibility of all and not for the government alone,’’ he said. (NAN)

