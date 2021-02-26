JUST IN: Court orders interim forfeiture of Rochas Okorocha’s properties

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Barely four days after the Imo state police command arrested and released the senator representing Imo West constituency, for breaking into a government sealed ‘Royal palm spring estate’, High Court in Owerri on Thursday ordered an interim forfeiture of all properties allegedly ‘acquired illegally’ by Rochas Okorocha, while he was in office.

Justice Fred Njemanze gave the order following an application brought by Louis Alozie, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, on behalf of the state government.

READ ALSO:

The properties to be forfeited include:

“Eastern Palm University, Ogboko; Royal Spring Palm Hotels and Apartments; IBC staff quarters said to have been illegally acquired for the purpose of Rochas Foundation College, Owerri; magistrate quarters, Orlu road/cooperative office/Girls Guide allegedly converted to private use housing market square, Kilimanjaro eatery; public building plot B/2 Otamiri South Extension Layout given to the ministry of women affairs for establishing a skills acquisition centre for women, allegedly acquired for the benefit of Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha’s all-in stall, Aba road”.

“Plot P5, Naze residential layout, initially part of primary school management board but now annexed to All-In Stall, Aba Road, belonging to Nkechi Okorocha, and all the properties contained from pages 226 to 272 of the government white paper on the recommendation of the judicial commission of inquiry into land administration in Imo state from June 2006 to May 2019”.

However, addressing his followers moment after he was released, Okorocha said that the Imo state governor Hope Uzodinma should be cautioned, noting that he (Uzodinma) will not win the war.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: