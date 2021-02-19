JUST IN: After 7 years of marriage, Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

Kindly Share This Story:

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage, US media reported Friday.

Kardashian’s lawyer Laura Wasser filed papers confirming a split first rumored back in January, when the mega-celebrity couple were reported to be living separately, Fox News said.

Hollywood trade publication Variety cited court sources confirming the filing Friday, while celebrity gossip site TMZ — which broke the news — said the separation was “as amicable as a divorce can be.”

