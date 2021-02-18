‘Jungle justice’ no longer allowed in Akwa Ibom, says Police Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu— UYO

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Andrew Amiengheme, has vowed to, henceforth, identify, apprehend and prosecute perpetrators of jungle justice in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo on Thursday.

He said the Commissioner of Police was irritated by the increase in cases of jungle justice by irate mobs in recent times in the state.

MacDon added that the Police boss, therefore, appealed to members of the public to be law-abiding and always handover suspected criminals when caught to the Police for diligent prosecution.

He stated: “The Commissioner of Police Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Andrew Amiengheme, is piqued by the recent increase in the resort to jungle justice by some irate mobs in the state.

“The Commissioner of Police notes that jungle justice is a travesty of justice, as it does not guarantee fairness to anyone and may lead to the death of an innocent person(s).

“He sees the act as a descent into the Hobbesian state of anarchy and will, therefore, not be tolerated as it negates the subsisting constitutional provisions and has no place in our criminal justice administration.

“The CP is, therefore, appealing to members of the public to be law-abiding and always handover suspected criminals when caught to the Police for diligent prosecution.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

