Jocelyn Wedow on how her modeling career paved the way for her successful acting career

Modeling is the dream for many young women, but few succeed in the business, especially if they want to appear in magazines or advertising campaigns rather than social media. Jocelyn Wedow didn’t harbor this dream initially but soon learned that she had a talent for the craft.

Jocelyn Wedow grew up in Brussels, Ontario. When she graduated from high school, she planned to enter the medical field and specialize in psychiatry or dermatology. She started pursuing a degree in Psychology from the University of Toronto but soon found a new passion. At the age of 20, she was scouted as a model by Nick Bateman.

“I was surprised,” Wedow said. “I knew taking the opportunity would create a complete change in my life. But I couldn’t stop myself from giving it a try.” From there, she was signed by CW Management and Elite Model Management, which helped her land modeling jobs for swimwear and clothing brands and magazine editorials.

She was featured in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue and walked the runway at Swim Week in Miami. However, she’s still working on her degree in Architectural Design from The New School in New York. “I’m not sure I want to be a model forever, but it’s definitely something I enjoy. I want to keep my options open for the future.”

In addition to her modeling work, Wedow has started taking on roles in movies. Her debut film is Summit Fever, the story of a young man attempting to climb the most dangerous trio of mountains in the world. The movie is currently in pre-production. “I can’t wait to get my feet wet and get in front of a camera. It seems so exciting and different from modeling.” Additionally, she’s been cast in an upcoming film directed by Michael Bay. “It’s an honor to be working with such a prestigious director so early in my career.”

Jocelyn Wedow’s story shows that it’s possible to start small and make your way to the top. She went from humble beginnings in Canada to being cast in a Michael Bay film, and she can’t wait to see what new opportunities will come next.

