January 2021 Allocation: FCTA disburses N3.8bn to 6 Area Councils, others – Minister

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) had disbursed a total sum of N3,825,254,760.45 billion to the six Area Councils and other stakeholders, as their share of statutory allocation for January 2021.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, who presided over the 150th Joint Area Councils Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting, made the disclosure in a briefing to newsmen, on Thursday, in Abuja.

Aliyu said that in spite of the numerous challenges faced by the the FCTA, it had recorded some growth in the allocations to the area councils.

According to her, the sum of N2,184,299,894.92 billion was distributed to the six area councils, while the sum of N1,640,954,865.53 billion was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N3,825,254,760.45 billion.

READ ALSO: Afenifere slams security agents over attempt to arrest Sunday Igboho

The minister said that Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), received N406,026,452.03 million, Gwagwalada got N404,788,308.23 million, while Kuje received N336,657,589.34 million.

Bwari area council received N336,576,495.80 million, Abaji got N359,109,676.09 million and Kwali area council received N341,141,373.43 million, respectively, she added.

” Furthermore, distribution to other stakeholders included: Primary Teachers which gulped N1,268, 373, 922.70 billion, 15 per cent Pension Funds took N226, 478, 989.57 million, One percent Training Fund gulped N38,252,547.63 million.

” The 10 percent Employer Pension Contribution gulped N107, 849, 405.63 million,” she said.

The minister, therefore, thanked all members of the Joint Area Allocation Committee (JAAC) for their contributions to the success recorded in the month of January 2021

The minister also announced that henceforth the meeting would not only serve as an avenue for disbursement of funds to councils, but also as a platform to address challenges facing the area councils.

Aliyu tasked the area councils Staff Pension Board to ensure regular payment of pensioners, saying: “retirement should not be a burden for our senior citizens.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: