Jangebe girls: PDP tasks Buhari presidency to speak up on alleged complicity

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has urged the Buhari-led Presidency to speak clear the air on the alleged complicity of the military and unnamed officials of the Presidency in the abduction of 300 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Zamfara state by terrorists.

This is as the party described as alarming, the allegations in the public space, by the Northern Youth Movement, NYM, “of compromises by the military, which paved the way for the invasion of the school reportedly located less than 100 metres to a military checkpoint to abduct over 300 schoolgirls.”

In a statement signed by the spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP demanded explanations to reports “that soldiers stormed the community two hours earlier and ordered residents to clear the streets and retire to their houses, only for the bandits to invade the town, assaulted the school and carted away 300 innocent girls without any impediments.”

The statement read: “There are already insinuations in the public space that the abduction was plotted by unscrupulous high-level officials of the Buhari Presidency, who are allegedly benefitting from the insurgency, terrorism and banditry going on in our country.

“In tasking the Buhari Presidency over the perplexing reports, the PDP particularly demands that the National Security Adviser, NSA, Gen. Babagana Mongunu, should come clean on the allegations that the escalation of acts of terrorism including the rampant kidnapping of students, was masterminded to heat up the situation and justify the demand for huge allocations for the anti-terrorism effort.

“Our party and indeed, all well-meaning Nigerians, insist that the Buhari Presidency must not keep quiet in the face of these huge allegations but immediately clear the air and restore confidence in the hearts of Nigerians before it is too late.”

