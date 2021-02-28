Jangebe abduction: Emirs exonerate Matawalle, blame FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Emir of Anka, Alhaji Attahiru Muhammad Ahmad, also the Chairman of the Zamfara Council of traditional rulers, has said that the abduction of schoolgirls in Jangebe wouldn’t have happened if Governor Bello Matawalle was in full control of the security architecture.

Sparking when he led 16 other emirs in the state to commiserate with the Governor on the abduction of the schoolgirls, Emir Attahiru who accused the Federal Government, said

“We note that just as you are doing your best, others elsewhere are doing their worst. We also know that you do not control the security architecture. If you did have their total control, we know such a thing will never happen in the state.”

The traditional rulers in the State described the Jangebe incidence in the state as an irony, considering the tremendous successes of the peace accord.

They appreciated the commitment and sincerity of Governor Matawalle as well as his success in the last one and half years in curbing the menace of banditry in the state.

“As true representatives of our subjects, we are here to register our sympathy with you and to promise you that we are solidly behind you in your bid to secure our communities’ the Emirs said.

They called on the Governor to relieve his mind of heavy worry over what happened and prayed that God will return the girls back home safely.

‘We urge you to continue with your good work which we note is the best approach that is yielding results to our communities.”

Governor Matawalle assured the emirs that in spite of everything, he will never stop the peace process as it is still the best option for peace in the process of finding lasting peace in the state.

‘Any sabotage to the efforts we are making in the state is sabotage to the efforts of the Federal Government. The world knows our boundaries and the world knows our successes, “Matawalle said.

He thanked the Emirs for their concern and promised that his administration will do everything within its powers to rescue the innocent girls and return them to the warm embrace of their respective families.

Governor Bello Mohammed, however, vowed to continue with the peace process in the state.

