Jangebe abducted female students yet to be rescued ― Zamfara govt

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Zamfara State Government has said it will come immediately and happily inform the world as soon as the Jangebe schoolgirls are released.

Jamilu Iliyasu Birnin Magaji, Press Secretary, Office of the Executive Governor in Gusau, said on Sunday, that “some online media outlets have claimed the release of the female students of Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe from unsubstantiated sources.”

He said, “Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle Maradun and his aides have since Friday when the girls were abducted by gunmen not rested but been working round the clock making frantic efforts that will lead to the safe release of the victims and are not happy that someone who does not know the details of the situation will try to further hurt the victims’ parents, government and the security by ridiculing the effort with falsehood.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

