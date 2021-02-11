Breaking News
Jakande served Lagos without greed, covetousness — Afenifere

Jakande

By Dapo Akinrefon

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday, mourned the former governor of Lagos State, late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, who died at 91, saying he served Lagos without greed and covetousness.

Afenifere, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yinka Odumakin said: “Afenifere deeply mourns the death of the first executive governor of Lagos state  Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande at the age of 91.

“Alhaji Jakande was the last of the LOOBO Governors who faithfully implemented the UPN five cardinal programmes

“His implementation of the free education program especially the phasing out of the shift programme in Lagos schools was swift and revolutionary.

“He served Lagos without greed and covetousness.

He never lived in a government house or drive a government car throughout his service to the state.

“Jakande developed the Lekki area and never took a plot for himself.

Hie life was all about service.

“We pray that  God will send more of his type our way.”

