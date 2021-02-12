Jakande: He was inspirational, worthy of emulation says Owie

Kindly Share This Story:

FORMER Chief Whip of the Senate, Sir Rowland Owie has commiserated with the family of Second Republic Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, who died in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 91 describing him as a leader who was inspirational and worthy of being emulated.

In a statement in Benin City, Owie who was a member of the House of Representatives in the Second Republic and played an integral part of the National Caucus of the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) said his family received with sadness, the death of the nonagenarian politician and Elderstateman .

He said “we have lost an illustrious Nigerian whose contributions to the growth and development of the Nation can best be described as inspirational and worthy of emulation.”

According to him: “He served this nation principally through journalism and through newsroom management before pursuing a career in politics.

“He would be remembered as a journalist par excellence and one that was greatly admired by the general public and his peers as a straight-forward and complete gentleman.”

Commenting on his achievements as Governor of Lagos state, Owie said “Uncle LKJ as we fondly called him, will be remembered for redefining the place of service and patriotism in Nigeria’s development. As Governor of Lagos, he focused on the infrastructural development of Lagos as the economic nerve centre of Nigeria. His legacy projects bear eloquent testimony to his vision and sincerity of purpose.

“As Governor, he was always there for all of us who were members of UPN National caucus, especially during the weekly Monday evening Parliamentary Meetings at the Parklane Residence of Papa Awolowo”

“Uncle LKJ was a firm believer in party supremacy, discipline and human development. He was the last of the five great Governors of the great UPN and would be sorely missed by all progressives”

“I, therefore, urge all who mourn Uncle LKJ to take solace in the fact that his, was a life of integrity and great accomplishments.”

“My family and I extend our most profound condolences to his devoted wife, Alhaja Abimbola Sikirat Jakande, the larger Jakande family and the Government of Lagos State on the demise of the erudite leader,” the former Chief Whip said.

