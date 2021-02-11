Breaking News
Jakande: C’tteee of friends announce burial plans

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The committee of friends, Thursday announced the burial plans of late Lateef Kayode Jakande, LKJ first civilian Governor of Lagos State.

In a joint statement by Prof. Abisogun Leigh, former Vice Chancellor, VC, Lagos State University, LASU, listed the arrangement as follows: Pre-Burial prayers at number 2 Bishop Street Ilupeju, Lagos State on Friday 12, February 2021 at 9am.

Interment at Volts and Gardens Ikoyi at 4.pm Friday 12, February 2021.

