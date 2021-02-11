Jakande: C’ttee of friends announces burial plans

By Olasunkanmi Akoni
The committee of friends late Lateef Kayode Jakande, LKJ first civilian Governor of Lagos State has announced burial arrangements of the deceased.
In a joint statement by Prof. Abisogun Leigh, former Vice-Chancellor, VC, Lagos State University, LASU, listed the arrangement as follows: Pre-Burial prayers at number 2 Bishop Street Ilupeju, Lagos State on Friday 12, February 2021 at 9 am.
Interment at Volts and Gardens Ikoyi at 4.pm Friday 12, February 2021.