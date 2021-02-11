Vanguard Logo

Jakande: C’ttee of friends announces burial plans

On 9:34 pmIn Newsby
Jakande

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The committee of friends late Lateef Kayode Jakande, LKJ first civilian Governor of Lagos State has announced burial arrangements of the deceased.

In a joint statement by Prof. Abisogun Leigh, former Vice-Chancellor, VC, Lagos State University, LASU, listed the arrangement as follows: Pre-Burial prayers at number 2 Bishop Street Ilupeju, Lagos State on Friday 12, February 2021 at 9 am.

Interment at Volts and Gardens Ikoyi at 4.pm Friday 12, February 2021.

