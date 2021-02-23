Isale Eko Descendants’ pay tribute to Lateef Jakande

Kindly Share This Story:

Isale Eko Descendants’ union pays tribute to prominent politician and ex-governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande.

Lateef Jakande departed to the great beyond on Thursday, 11th February 2021, at the ripe age of 91.

The union maintains that late Jakande was an upright, patriotic and accomplished journalist & public servant.

An illustrious Son of Lagos. He was born on 23rd July 1929, in Lagos Island to the Oluwo Jakande Chieftaincy Family. He started his formal education at the Lagos Public School at Enu Owa, Isale Eko, Lagos.

Then Burnham Memorial Methodist School, Port Harcourt(1934-43), King’s College, Lagos in 1943, and later Ilesha Grammar School.

Jakande began his career in journalism in 1949 at Daily Service and joined Tribune in 1954. He became the editor in Chief in 1956. He left Tribune in 1975 to establish John West Publications and published The Lagos News.

He served as the first President of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria(NPAN) and worked tirelessly in the last 50years with others to see to the growth, development, and general wellbeing of the people.

He was one of the founding fathers of Lagos State and the State’s most successful governor.

In his own words on his achievements: “I am eternally grateful to my Creator that He used me in these periods to bring joy, relief, even prosperity, to millions of my fellow men through the abolition of the shift system of education, the provision of free education at all levels with free books, the creation of Lagos State University, the establishment of 13 low-cost housing estates, the construction of Lekki Express Road, Osborne Road Estate, the free supply of drugs and medical treatment, the establishment of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, the Nigerian Guild of Editors, the Nigerian Press Organisation, the organization of a World Press Freedom Committee, being the 1st and and only African President OG the International Press Institute, the Presidency of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigerian, the establishment of Lagos Television, the launching of an unprecedented Housing Programme with 38,000 houses under construction in 14months, the Lagos metroline project, the discovery of Banana Island, the building of the Nigerian Tribune, plus efficient, selfless and uncorrupted administration in each sphere of activity…”

Jakande was a man of deep conviction, simple and selfless to the end

We thank Late Governor Jakande for his contribution to the development of Lagos State and pray that God comforts his family, forgives his shortcomings and grants him eternal peace.

Vanguard News Nigeria

