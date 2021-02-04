IPOB to Facebook: An accomplice to cruel man will surely get reward of cruelty

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has told Facebook and its local staff in Abuja and Lagos that an accomplice to a cruel man will surely get the reward of cruelty, warning them to desist from supporting injustice in Nigeria and do their job like an unbiased umpire or will be visited one day by the same evil people and group they have been shielding and supporting.

IPOB also told Facebook that if not for the efforts of its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the exposition of the atrocities of killer herdsmen and their alleged Fulani sponsors, their families in their communities would have today been overrun by herdsmen and terrorist, they are allegedly supporting and shielding.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, reminded Facebook and its officials in Abuja and Lagos that the earlier they learn to do their job without bias and doing the bidding of corrupt government officials and agents, the better for them otherwise, their hobnobbing activities and playing accomplice to cruel men and their evil destructive group will surely find them and give them the reward of cruelty.

IPOB’s statement read in part, “May we, therefore, remind all those compromised local staff of Facebook in Lagos and Abuja that but for Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB, their families in their communities would have today been overrun by herdsmen and terrorists they have been supporting and shielding. We also want to remind them that an accomplice to a cruel man will surely get the reward of cruelty!

This unholy act of Facebook and its local staff in Nigeria is only akin to what Britain and her allies did to Biafra during the genocidal war of 1967-70 when they imposed land, air and media blockade on Biafra in order to deny the truth about the ongoing genocide from coming out.

“It seems Facebook does not want the atrocities of Fulani killer herdsmen to come the knowledge of the world but they have failed woefully. Facebook is today assisting an oppressive government that pampers, frees and settles ‘captured’ terrorists while doing nothing to protect or rehabilitate victims of terror.

“But our message to Facebook is simple: no matter how hard you try to suppress the gospel of truth being preached by our leader, the struggle for Biafra liberation cannot be slowed down. On the contrary, our efforts will be intensified because Biafra restoration is a divine mandate that must be accomplished in this era.

“We are very resolute in our resolve to restore Biafra and will not be deterred. If you like block all Biafran activists on your platform, we shall keep pushing on until Biafra is fully restored.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

