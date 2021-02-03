IPOB accuses Facebook of being part of oppressive tendencies in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Wednesday alleged that Facebook is part of mass murder and oppressive tendencies of rulers of Nigeria.

IPOB also accused Facebook of working for the alleged oppressive government in Nigeria by again blocking the Facebook page of its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, saying it is an attempt to suppress the truth.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, equally alleged that Facebook allows itself to be used by agents of oppression in Nigeria to suppress the truth.

IPOB statement read, “We are appalled at the despicable attitude of Facebook for blocking the Facebook page of our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, after his expository and explosive live broadcast on Tuesday night.”

“It is not only baffling but too petty for a global social media giant like Facebook to allow itself to be used by agents of oppression in Nigeria to suppress the truth.

“We strongly condemn this attitude of Facebook Managers in Lagos and Abuja who collude with corrupt Nigerian government officials to suppress the free flow of Information via their platform.

“This unconscionable and reprehensible attitude amounts to partnering with perpetrators of human rights abuses and other criminal activities masterminded by the Nigeria State against innocent citizens.”

The federal government and its foot soldiers, terrorist herdsmen and bandits have continued to subjugate indigenous nations in the country including Biafrans with the intent for conquest, what did Facebook do.

These foot soldiers on daily basis unleash all sorts of mayhem on the innocent and hapless indigenous peoples while the federal government mischievously remains docile

“They commit these crimes unchallenged by security operatives. They kidnap for ransom, maim and rape our women. They feed their cattle with our crops, and Facebook is saying we don’t have a right to cry out?

“Now that our Leader has started exposing the atrocities of these wolves in human clothing, Facebook has decided to be an accomplice to mass murder and oppressive tendencies of the government that is only sympathetic to Fulani cause and oppressive rulers of Nigeria.”

IPOB further alleged that Facebook blocks the account of its leader for speaking the bitter truth people are too terrified to talk about, wondering why it has not prevailed on the perpetrators of those heinous crimes in Nigeria to stop their atrocities instead of denying innocent victims media access?

“Facebook is quick to fall for the lie of agents of oppression and accuse us of hate speech but fails to realise that hate action begets hate speech if, in the Facebook lexicon, bitter truth translates to hate speech.”



