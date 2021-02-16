IPMAN vows to tackle vandalism, oil theft in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, has declared total war on vandals of oil and gas pipelines, product adulteration, theft and sundry crimes in the oil sector to protect Nigeria’s oil wealth and investments of major stakeholders in the petroleum distribution chain from economic saboteurs.

This was made known in an address by the Special Assistant to the National President of IPMAN, Elder Chinedu Okonkwo, Alhaji Ibrahim Halliru, during a courtesy call on the Commander, Operation Delta Safe, ODS, Rear Admiral Akinjide Akinrinade in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

According to IPMAN, the call on the Commander was mostly on the need to introduce the newly appointed Sector ‘C’ Coordinator covering the operations of the association in Delta State, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro, to him for what he described as the most needed synergy and symbiotic relationship which he noted the association needs for smooth operations.

Haliru stated that if not checked thoroughly, the activities of those who adulterate and proliferate the petroleum market with fake products could destroy the economy, a position he said underscores the need for cooperation with Sector Commanders of IPMAN in the Niger Delta region by all the security agencies as championed by the ODS.

Rear Admiral Akinrinade in his response agreed with IPMAN on the need to work with Akpodoro in Delta State in particular and with others in the region.

Also, the IPMAN team visited the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Mohammed Ali, with the same mission of introducing Akpodoro to him as the new representative of IPMAN in the state.

CP Ali reiterated the important role of IPMAN in the country’s economy particularly in the aspect of making petroleum products available to Nigerians hitch-free.

He promised the support of the Command to the Association in the state.

“IPMAN is a body of critical stakeholders in the petroleum industry and this I know so much for a fact even long before becoming a CP. From this command, you have our support, we shall cooperate with you to succeed in the task of protecting the industry as much as we can guarantee the people of Nigeria their interest.

“Where and when needed we provide you the security to operate within the ambit of the law and the Command shall ensure the safety of all operatives of IPMAN.” CP Ali stated.

Akpodoro in his statement expressed appreciation for the commitment shown by the CP as he called on the police boss to protect his team, saying as the Sector ‘C’ Coordinator, he was prepared to fight any action that could impede the free flow of genuine petroleum products in the state.

He called on ex-militants, youths and Deltans to support the fight against product adulteration and vandalism in the state.

