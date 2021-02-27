INYC warns ConOil against stopping Itsekiri host communities protest with soldiers

Kindly Share This Story:

The Itsekiri National Youths Council, INYC, has warned the management of ConOil Nigeria Plc, against its alleged plan to use soldiers to attack protesting indigenes of its host communities in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, saying executing such plot would dent the fragile peace in the state.

Indigenes of the ConOil seven host communities in Warri South Local Government Area, under the aegis of OML 150 Consultative Forum, reportedly began a peaceful protest against the management of ConOil yesterday, Friday February 26, over perceived failure to respect the Local Content Act as it affects employment, contract awards and execution of development projects for the communities.

The communities that make up OML 150 Consultative Forum are; Omadino, Obodo, Ifiekporo, Aja – Osolo, Uwakeno, Jaluwa and Ewekwara.

President of INYC, Comrade Weyinmi Agbateyiniro, in a telephone chat this morning, Saturday February 27 while reacting to the alleged plot to harass the protesters, advised the military not to allow itself to be used by ,” a company trying to disregard the Local Content Act and harm people protesting their legitimate right”, when the country is confronted with rising cases of banditry, terrorism and kidnappings requiring urgent military containment

