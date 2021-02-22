Interswitch launches platform to boost SME growth

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Egwuatu

Interswitch Group has announced the launch of Quickteller Business for Small Scale Enterprises, SMEs and corporate entities to facilitate significant participation in banking services.

The company in a statement said the launch of Quickteller Business further expands the reach of Interswitch’s popular e-commerce solution to a broader audience of business users, helping to facilitate growth in the burgeoning SMEs sector across Africa.

On the launch of the new platform, Akeem Lawal, Divisional Chief Executive Officer, Payments Processing at Interswitch Group said: “The SME sector is a potential game-changer for economic growth and development in Africa. Interswitch has been at the forefront of digital payment innovation across the continent, enabling individuals, businesses, and governments to transact more efficiently over the last 17 years.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic causing disruptions to businesses of all sizes around the world, the new platform will help African business owners prosper, by enabling access to effective and convenient digital payment and transaction solutions and technologies.

Quickteller Business will also offer a three-month zero transaction fee incentive for SMEs that sign up now, as part of its launch offer.”

