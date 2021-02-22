Breaking News
Translate

Interswitch launches platform to boost SME growth

On 4:12 amIn Businessby
Kindly Share This Story:

Interswitch: Improving women, girls participation in STEM

By Peter Egwuatu

Interswitch Group  has announced the launch of Quickteller Business for Small Scale Enterprises, SMEs and corporate entities to facilitate significant participation in banking services.

The company  in a statement said   the launch of Quickteller Business further expands the reach of Interswitch’s popular e-commerce solution to a broader audience of business users, helping to facilitate growth in the burgeoning SMEs sector across Africa.

On the launch of the new platform, Akeem Lawal, Divisional Chief Executive Officer, Payments Processing at Interswitch Group said: “The SME sector is a potential game-changer for economic growth and development in Africa. Interswitch has been at the forefront of digital payment innovation across the continent, enabling individuals, businesses, and governments to transact more efficiently over the last 17 years.

READ ALSOEquities pricing: Earnings reports, dividend expectations to temper bearish sentiment

“With the COVID-19 pandemic causing disruptions to businesses of all sizes around the world, the new platform will help African business owners prosper, by enabling access to effective and convenient digital payment and transaction solutions and technologies. 

Quickteller Business will also offer a three-month zero transaction fee incentive for SMEs that sign up now, as part of its launch offer.”

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!