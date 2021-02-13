Insecurity: NSA to lead service chiefs, IGP, others in zonal meetings with govs, stakeholders

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

WORRIED at the worsening security challenges in the country, the federal government has concluded plans to engage state governors, royal fathers, religious leaders, civil society organizations and other stakeholders on the way out.

Under the arrangements, the National Security Adviser, NSA, will be leading a delegation of heads of federal law enforcement, security and intelligence agencies to the geo-political zones to hold town hall meetings with the various stakeholders.

The meetings which commencement date had not been mentioned, according to a statement by the Office of the National Security Adviser on Saturday, will have state governors, traditional and religious leaders, members of the legislature, non-governmental, youth and women organisations in attendance.

The development, according to the statement,was a fallout of a meeting of the General Security Appraisal Committee ( GSAC) convened by the NSA on February 11,2021, and attended by the service chiefs and heads of law enforcement, security and intelligence agencies to discuss the threats of kidnapping, terrorism, banditry, armed robbery and the “resultant consequences of these threats on lives and property.”

“As part of renewed commitment to make Nigeria safe and secure, the meeting resolved to strengthen interagency coordination, stakeholders’ engagement and consultation in order to find lasting solution to the multiple security threats,”the statement said.

It read in full:”In furtherance of Federal Government’s commitment to address multiple security threats facing Nigeria, the National Security Adviser convened a meeting of the General Security Appraisal Committee ( GSAC) on 11th February, 2021.

“The meeting, which was attended by the Service Chiefs and Heads of Law Enforcement, Security and Intelligence Agencies discussed the threats of kidnapping, terrorism, banditry, armed robbery and the resultant consequences of these threats on lives and property.

“As part of renewed commitment to make Nigeria safe and secure, the meeting resolved to strengthen interagency coordination, stakeholders’ engagement and consultation in order to find lasting solution to the multiple security threats.

“Working with the Service Chiefs and Heads of Security and Intelligence Agencies, the National Security Adviser is coordinating a Whole -of -Government and Whole-of Society approach that cuts across the Legislature, Judiciary, Ministries and Departments , States and Local Governments and the Civil Society to ensure that every stakeholder plays a role in securing our towns and villages.

“The NSA believes that addressing these threats call for the deployment of all national assets, including the cooperation of all Nigerians.

“Consequently, the National Security Adviser will be leading a delegation of Heads of Federal Law Enforcement, Security and Intelligence Agencies to the Geo-Political Zones to hold Town Halls meeting with the State Governors, Traditional and Religious Leaders, members of the Legislature, Non-Governmental, Youth and Women Organisations.

“The meetings are expected to provide direct assessment of the security situation, generate local feedback and recommendations, encourage Geo-Political synchronisation of effort among States and to also create a pathway to lasting peace and security.

“The first of the Town Hall Meetings is scheduled to hold in Kaduna State on Monday, 15 February 2021 with all Seven Governors of the North Western States.

“The Federal Government is deeply concerned about the current spate of criminal activities and is taking major steps to strengthen the capacity of security agencies, while upgrading the security architecture, and implementing a multi-pronged strategy that involves political, humanitarian, economic and security measures. The Federal Government is equally committed to working with the states and community leaders to strengthen peace, security and development in all parts of the country.”

Kindly Share This Story: