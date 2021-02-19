Insecurity: Your prayers, sermons should gear towards peace, stability of Nigeria — Tinubu charges clerics

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Osoba, Sanwo-Olu, Fayemi, Yerima, others pay tributes to late LKJ

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, has urged both Muslim and Christian clerics to channel their prayers, commitment, fasting, sermons towards promoting peace and stability across the country.

Tinubu, gave the charge on Friday while addressing the mammoth crowd at the eight days ‘fidau ‘prayer for the soul of the late first civilian Governor, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, LJK, held at his Bishop Street, residence, Illupeju, Lagos

Recall that Jakande died in his residence, last week Thursday, at the age of 91 and laid to rest on the second day, Friday, at Vaults and Gardens Cemetery, Ikoyi, Lagos.

On the occasion, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, led other dignitaries, which include: Lagos deputy governor, Dr. Femi Hamzat, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Segun Osoba, Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, former Governor of Zamfara, Ahmad Sani Yerima, former Inspector-General of Police, Musiliu Smith, Ganiyu Olarewaju Solomon, GOS, among others.

The event was also attended by members of the Lagos State Executive Council, various Islamic and Christian clerics, traditional leaders and chiefs, APC chieftains in the state, Local Government chairmen, market women, among others.

The prayer session was conducted by Islamic scholars and clerics, with a second lecture and prayer delivered by Chief Imam of Anserudeen Society of Nigeria, Abdulraheem Ahmad and Pastor Daniel Adeeko, who prayed for the repose of the deceased and family members he left behind.

Tinubu, who described late LKJ as a flagbearer, true progressive, true leader, said, “We have listened to the clergymen, to our father who has gone to answer the call of Almighty Allah, we pray that God will forgive all his sins, accept him into Aljunas fridau.

“To the family; it is not your lost but our lost. We cannot be all alive forever, Allah destined the date we will depart. Today is eight days, we all assemble here to pray for Alhaji LKJ. Well, if I start to write, I will write the epistle, I am one of the lucky men to grow under him.

“This is the house, I learned to become a politician and my journey to political life. He said go, We need many like you, go to the senate and the rest is history, to our junior brothers and sisters, may God bless you, and set you on the right part of success.

“Jakande has many children, not just you alone, we are, and we are truly are children.

“Today, he is no more but he is still existing to the eternity, we pray for Lagos State, we pray for Nigeria to give us more people, more leaders that are prudent, honest, that give priority to the world the future, looking at what will become the life of the children.

“He converted three sets of school classes for students in a day to single one, he converted so many hospitals, he is the most progressive individual that you ever have, progressive to the core.

“Nigeria is currently, facing a crisis of insurgency, banditry in all aspects of security but God almighty, that made this country as one of the largest and most resources country, will protect us.

“I appeal, in his memory today, for us not to turn whatever challenges we are facing right now, to the ethnic, tribal and religious crisis, only God almighty Allah will judge your faith.

“Only Him that is perfect, only Allah will pray to direct us on the right path. You ‘ulamas’ (Islamic scholars) to are very critical in the present situation, your prayers, commitment, fasting, all the sermons should gear towards peace and stability.

“I heard when I came in, if there is a crisis, where do we go, we will submerge entire West African, there will be no enough space to accommodate us.

“Those who have seen the effect of war, the effect of tribal conflict, of religious conflict, we never want it for Nigeria, we pray to God to strengthen our mind, guide our faith put peace and bring peace unto this land, may Allah bless all of us.”

Tinubu and other speakers urged the bereaved family to carry on with the good name of Jakande and keep his legacies intact in his honour.

Sanwo-Olu, in his brief remarks, described late Jakande as an embodiment of all the positives, and a great man that should be celebrated in no small means.

The governor, who also eulogised the late Jakande, disclosed that the state government had concluded arrangement to immortalise the first civilian Governor and also hold a day of tributes in his honour.

The Governor, however, received an ovation from guests when he promised to strive to emulate the virtues of late Jakande in taking Lagos to a greater height.

“You (clerics) have challenged us in your sermons to live for the people, I want to assure you that my administration will strive to emulate the achievements of late LKJ. This is a big lesson to take home,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

Deji Jakande, who spoke on behalf of the bereaved family, expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their kind words to their late father and support showed towards the family so far, said, ” We, the children will try our best to preserve the good name and legacies our father has left for us to bear on.”

