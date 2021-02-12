Insecurity: Two killed as herdsmen attacked Ondo Ametekun

Kindly Share This Story:

— Victims shot in the head, both hands chopped off

— Amotekun leader in Owo missing

— Operation vehicles, Motorcycles burnt

— We’ll apprehend the killers- State Commander of Amotekun assures

Dayo Johnson Akure

Suspected herdsmen have killed two persons during an attack on men of the Ondo state security outfit codenamed Amotekun at the government forest reserve located at Ago Sanusi along Ute Road in Owo, area of the state.

The report had it that the herdsmen laid an ambush for the security personnel who acting on security report stormed the forest reserve to fish out suspected criminal element who reported abducted a farmer identified as Lanre.

Lanre’s corpse was later reportedly found in the forest reserve by the security personnel with both hands chopped off.

Vanguard gathered that another member of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria who joined the Amotekun in the operation was shot in the head by the herdsmen.

The attack on according to findings happened at about 2:00 am.

Vanguard gathered that the herdsmen were armed with AK47, dressed like militiaman men with live ammunition wrapped around their shoulders.

…Head of Amotekun in Owo still missing

The report had it that the head of Operations of Amotekun in Owo, Oluwasesan Adebayo who led the operation has not been found since the attack.

Adebayo younger brother, Pastor Idowu Adebayo said the family has been in great pain since his abduction.

He appealed to the state government and all security outfits in the state to intervene.

Adebayo said indications have shown that Fulani herdsmen have a secret agenda to take over the state and the entire Southwest

“it is now clear that every part of the state has been invaded by the herdsmen thereby putting indigenes and other residents in great danger.

* Farmers abandoned their farms

Speaking with Vanguard, a farmer at Sanusi camp, Abu Sikiru said he and other farmers at the camp have abandoned their farms for fear of being killed.

Abu said that the camp and all other camps in the area have been deserted.

Recall that Amotekun arrested 15 illegal miners allegedly involved in illegal mining in Owo community.

* We’ll apprehend the killers- Amotekun commander

Confirming the killing of the two persons, the Amotekun commander in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye confirmed the killings by the herdsmen.

Speaking through the corps image-maker Adebayo Ayeni in a statement, the commander said “Men of Ondo State Security Network Agency, (AMOTEKUN CORPS) has again made another major breakthrough in their strive to get rid of criminal elements in Ondo State.

” This cartel were piling up arms and ammunition to invade the entire State while masquerading as herders and using the forest as kidnappers den for negotiation and ransom, illegal mining activities and cultivation of Indian hemp.

” The Security outfits in conjunction with the Police, the Army and other security agencies in the State, however, smoked them out of the forest, after it was discovered that the bandits had killed a farmer and a member of the vigilante group in the Area.

” They also went to the village where an Amotekun vehicle was parked and set it ablaze.

“We sympathize with the families of the victims of this dastardly act while assuring them that the culprits will surely be apprehended.1

