Insecurity: Travellers now pray, fast before setting out in South-West — Ogele

Dayo Johnson Akure

A Human Right Activist and lawyer, Morakinyo Ogele has said that the spate of insecurity in the South-West has assumed a frightening dimension that travellers now pray and fast before setting out on a journey.

Ogele in a statement in Akure, the Ondo state capital lamented that the catalogue of the evils perpetrated by “the herdsmen in the region is countless.

“it’s no longer news that some Fulani herdsmen are on daily basis wreaking havoc in the south-west.

” The cocktails of their criminal activities is unprecedented that Yoruba never witnessed this sundry of atrocities being perpetrated by those Fulani herdsmen.

” it’s still fresh in our memory the killing of the Benue people by these heartless Fulani’s, some of the villages in Benue were burnt to aches after the act of genocide unleashed on the indigenes.

” Kaduna south people will never forget the atrocities of the marauders, they have arrived in the south-west with their heartless act and find abode in the forest, from there they started to unleash killing, raping, kidnapping, destroying farms by uprooting yam and cassava for their cows to feed on.

” Travelling from one town to another or to any state in the south-west, you need fasting and prayer before you set out to such a journey

” Chiefs, students, market women, farmers, Obas are not spared in the hands of these satanic messengers.

” The Northern leaders on their part are issuing out provocative and inflammatory statements saying the entire geographical space known as Nigeria belongs to Fulani.

” Their Jihad must be limited to their base, and accept south-west from this again, historically, we know where Usman Dan fodio started and ended it never ventured to the south-west.

” We must prepare ourselves to face any killer and those who are criminally minded among Fulani’s.

Ogele said ” l therefore, call people of Yoruba land to brace up for self-defence.

