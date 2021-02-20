Breaking News
Insecurity: South-West govs, IG, Obas in Ibadan for ‘crucial meeting’

By Adeola Badru

In continuation of finding a lasting solution to insecurity in the southwest region of the country, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is currently hosting governors of Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo and Lagos States in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on a crucial meeting.

Prominent traditional rulers in the southwest, who are also in the meeting include, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Asetunji; Akarigbo of Remo, Oba Babatunde Ajayi and Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police (in charge of the southwest), David Folawiyo is also in attendance at the meeting.

Sources told Vanguard that the crucial security meeting was not unconnected with the incessant killings in the southwest and the call by the governors in the southwest for state police.

