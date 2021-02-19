Insecurity: NHRC tasks FG on protection of school children

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The Executive Secretary National Human Rights Commission, Tony Ojukwu has lamented the deteriorating and alarming state of insecurity in the country and calls on the government to take necessary actions to curtail the continuous abduction of students from schools.

Ojukwu made this call when news of the abduction of some students of Government Science College Kagara, Niger State filtered in the air. He said the frequent abduction of students undermines the right to education of the affected children. The government has signed onto the safe school’s declaration SSD for children and this is the time to ensure Nigeria fulfills its obligation under the safe school’s Declaration he said.

The Executive Secretary reiterated the importance of the rights to education and security which he refers to as the bedrock of national development.

He charged the government to take necessary steps in making sure that people live freely where ever they are, saying “the primary duty of government is the protection of lives and property which must not be compromised at any time. Our children must be protected from all forms of harm while enjoying their guaranteed rights to education anywhere ”.

Ojukwu regretted the sad incident that occurred in Kagara, he described it as an unfortunate situation happening few months after the kidnap of 300 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State.

“Several other avoidable abductions have taken place like the Chibok girls saga, the unfortunate incident of Government Science and Technical College Dapchi as well as the Catholic Good Shepherd Major Seminary, Kaduna among others”. All these could have been avoided if there was proper security in place.

He, therefore, called on the government and relevant authorities to as a matter of urgency ensure that all abducted school children, their teachers, and members of their families are safely returned, secure all schools both boarding and day. He also called for enforcement of recommended punishment for kidnappers according to extant laws, in order to nip the ugly trend which is fast becoming the order of the day in the bud.

He called on family members and the affected population to be calm as the government will do all within its powers to rescue the abducted students and their teachers including the families that were abducted.

Vanguard News Nigeria

