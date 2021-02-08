Insecurity: Issue order to arrest herdsmen with AK-47 weapons, DESOPADEC tells Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize

THE Commissioner representing Udu, Uvwie, Ughelli South and Urhobo of Warri South in Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Delta State, Olorogun Vincent Oyibode, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to issue directive to apprehend Fulani herdsmen found with AK-47 weapons as a way of tackling the rising insecurity in the country.

Oyibode, who addressed newsmen as part of activities to mark his 46th birthday, said, “Section 33 (1) of the Nigerian Constitution provides that persons living in Nigeria, shall have a right to life and no one shall be deprived intentionally, of his life unless in execution of the sentence of a court of criminal office of which he has been found guilty.

“This aspect of the constitution has been forgotten, there is killing everywhere. The Fulani herdsmen are above the law. They are untouchable, protected by those who are supposed to prosecute them. If the activities of the herdsmen remain unchecked, another civil war may erupt.

“I, therefore, call on President Buhari to give an order to arrest any herdsmen seen with AK 47 guns,” he pleaded.

On the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, he said: “The NDDC is an interventionist agency established by an Act of parliament with a defined law. Today, it is being run by a caretaker committee amongst cabals within and outside the Niger Delta region, first in history, though I stand to be corrected.

“Is there any Board like the NDDC where the President nominates members who have screened and confirmed by the National Assembly but are not inaugurated? One wonders why the confirmed members have not been inaugurated till now to carry out their primary function of implementing her mandate.

“There is no caretaker committee or sole administrator in the law establishing the NDDC. What is being done right now is illegality, a coup against the Niger Delta people.

“I, therefore, call on President Buhari to urgently swear-in the Board members that were confirmed by the National Assembly,” he stated.

Oyibode also frowned at the refusal of International Oil Companies, IOCs, to comply with the directive of Vice President Olusegun Obasanjo to relocate their operational headquarters to Niger Delta since 2016, saying: “With the advent of oil boom, a Presidential order was given for all oil related organizations to move their corporate head offices to Lagos. This was done without delay.”

