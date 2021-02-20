Insecurity: I owe no one apology for speaking the truth to Nigerians and I’ll not be intimidated to submission – Ortom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday said he has no apologies for anyone particularly those in positions of authority for speaking the truth to Nigerians.

He reiterated that he would also not be intimidated into submission provided he had the backing of his people and majority of Nigerians.

He pointed out that the acceptance of ranching in the business of animal husbandry by many in the country was a major breakthrough in his agitation to check the crisis and killings in parts of the country.

READ ALSO #EndSARS protesters trapped between trauma and fear

The Governor spoke in his home town, Tse-Adorogo, Nzorov Council Ward of Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of the state during a funeral oration at the burial of his uncle, Mr. Samuel Atule who died recently.

According to the Governor, “I have been agitating in the last five years that it is time to end open grazing in Nigeria to put an end to the herders crisis that has now snowballed into a major threat to national security. By the grace of God we will get there and we will all be happier for it. And like I said at the time, our agitation for ranching will one day be celebrated like we did June 12 because it is the best global practice to enthrone peace in our dear country.”

He said it was unfortunate some people could stoop so low to collect crumbs in order to vilify him, even as he prayed God to forgive such people.

“As far as I am doing the right thing to save our country, I owe no one an apology particularly those in positions of authority who would rather chose to remain silent and watch our country head towards anarchy.

“We will continue to do the right things as far as my people are with me and majority of Nigerians know that I stand for the truth and nothing more in order to save our country,” he said.

The Governor while praying for the peaceful repose of his uncle’s soul, expressed gratitude to all that stood by the bereaved family in their moment of grief.

In separate funeral orations, speaker Benue State House of Assembly, Mr. Titus Uba, House of Representatives member for Makurdi-Guma, Hon. Benjamin Mnzondu and president General Mzough u Tiv CP Iorbee Ihagh, all identified with the First Family, praying God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

On their part, State CAN Chairman Reverend Akpen Leva, Chairman Guma local government council Mr. Caleb Aba, Tor Lobi, Chief Moses Anagende and Ter Guma, Chief Dennis Shemberga, urged the Governor particularly to take solace in the fact that his uncle lived a worthy life.

Earlier in a sermon, reverend Mike Ugee who preached on the theme “death is for all,” challenged christians to prepare themselves by repenting from sin and following the word of God, adding that people should always think about their end.

Kindly Share This Story: