Insecurity: Give everyone sense of belonging, Baptist cleric advises FG

…as NEBC celebrates 60th anniversary

Olayinka Latona

The New Estate Baptist Church, NEBC, has called on the Federal Government to give every Nigerian a sense of inclusiveness to prevent the country from degenerating into a state of anarchy.

The church made the call while briefing journalists on the activities to mark the 60 anniversary of NEBC with the theme: “New Estate Baptist Church Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow: An Enduring Legacy”.

The Pastor in charge of the church, Rev. Amos Achi Kunat urged President Muhammadu Buhari led adminstration to be fully committed to the deepening of Nigeria’s democratic experiment by ensuring that all the sections and regions of the country were given a sense of belonging.

In his words: “We call on the government to do all within its power and muster all resources available to it as well as employ the services of Nigerians across the different spectrums of life to find lasting solutions to the economic and security problems confronting the nation before they assume a dangerous curve.

“Everything possible must be done to restructure the polity through constitutional means to ensure that every region of the country is equally catered for. “We believe strongly in the unity and indivisibility of the country because in unity we stand. Our diversity remains our strength and hallmark as a people and nation.

Rev. Kunat added that more powers must be devolved to the states and local government councils as well as allocate more resources to them to enable them cope with the responsibilities of modern day challenges and governance.

Rev. Kunat added that more powers must be devolved to the states and local government councils as well as allocate more resources to them to enable them cope with the responsibilities of modern day challenges and governance.

While commending Nigerians for their resilience in the face of untold hardship, the cleric urged them to strive toward maintaining the oneness of the country as a single entity at all costs.

On the church 60th anniversary, the man of God said that 60 years in the life of a nation, organisation or individual means a lot and, therefore, something to rejoice about and celebrate. He added that the church has lined up series of events spanning the whole year to celebrate the great occasion.

He said:”Some of the activities include: SME Grants competition for young Entrepreneurs and business persons from NEBC Family churches: community- based projects, education conference for teachers of targeted schools, donation of IT equipment to selected schools within our Surelere community and music concert by NEBC family churches among others”.

