Insecurity: Cleric advocates gun licencing for citizens

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AN Edo state based fiery cleric Dr Henry Ijayi has called on the federal government to issue gun licence to Nigerians for self protection in face of the present level of security challenges in the country.

He said it was obvious the security agencies have been overwhelmed and citizens should now be allowed to complement their efforts.

The founder of Gospel of Jehovah Taberah Grace and Power Ministry (Hand of God), made the call on Sunday while speaking with newsmen on the planned 8th anniversary of the church coming up in March where he noted that some African countries allow individual ownership of guns once licenced.

According to him, “I want to advice that gun license should be given Nigerians to protect themselves.

“We are all concerned about these unnecessary killings of innocent people and this seem not to bother our leaders at all.

READ ALSO BREAKING: Warehouse close to Iddo railway terminal on fire

“Lives should be treated with value, but here, human lives no longer matter to others and our leaders are not bothered until they become a victim.

“Our government do not have value for human lives because it is only what you have value for that you protect.

“Our leaders must understand that it is not only their lives and that of their families that needs to be protected.”

He decried the call by a religious leader in Northern Nigeria that bandits should be compensated.

Ijayi said that rather than be compensated, action should be expedited on their arrest and prosecution.

Similarly, he called for religious leaders to avail themselves to be political class through counseling.

Kindly Share This Story: