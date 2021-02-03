Infertility: A review of Seyi Amao’s ‘Bolatito’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Okunola

With more than 100 thousand cases per year in Nigeria, infertility is not such a foreign concept. And unlike the old days, infertility in marriage can also be traced to the man. The advent of technology and science has made it possible to test both partners so as to know where the problem lies. Gone are the days where women bear the shame of the incapacities of men. In all honesty, I think the woman is usually more supportive of an infertile husband than the man is of an infertile woman. A clear example is the story of Bolatito.

To be fair, Bolatito’s husband Akin was initially supportive. He followed his wife to every fertility clinic and did all that was required of him until he began to sag under the weight of pressure. He eventually succumbs to pressure and takes a mistress who he intends to impregnate, by all means, only to discover she has been taking pills to prevent pregnancy. A pleasant shock for me. Well, Akin would have only been a victim of circumstance if he didn’t turn into a battering ram that hit Bolatito steadily. Thankfully, Tito didn’t wait for him to turn her into mincemeat. She left her twelve years marriage with childlessness and anxiety attacks to show for it. And then she meets Ifunaya.

Also read:

I particularly fancy how Seyi Amao builds Tito and Ifunaya’s stories simultaneously, their lives chronologically detailed. Tito’s struggles with PCOS (Polycyst Ovary Syndrome) during her marriage familiarizes the reader with this particular cause of infertility. I have never heard of PCOS until I read this book. Coming across it in this book made me look up more details about it on the internet. As Tito’s story progresses, Ifunaya’s struggles with type 1 diabetes and the inability of her family to be physically present for her is shown. They both go through different illnesses only to meet and be a conduit for each other’s healing.

Seyi Amao uses the theme of love extensively in the book. It is in the way Tito loves Ifunaya effortlessly. It is in the way Tito’s parents are devoted to her. It is in the way nurse Mariam cares for Ifunaya. It is in the way Ifunaya’s father sacrificed all for his friend. Most of all, it is in the way this love brings healing; showing readers that there is next to no impossibility in love.

Away from the subject matter of the book, Seyi Amao has proven herself to be an author to look out for with this debut of hers. The beauty in any creative work is how much it appeals to the reader’s senses. In that aspect, this book is not lacking. The expressions used captures every feeling, every thought and there is not a way that you would not empathize with the characters regardless of whether you have been in their shoes or not. And what’s a good author that does not murder a character you have come to fall in love with? At a point, I was subconsciously praying for that character not to die. But it already happened.

I would recommend this book if you’ve been through an abusive relationship, a tough marriage, a dreadful illness and panic attacks. This book will speak to you and show you how to overcome in a way unique to only you. Also, I would recommend this book if you are having a hard time with being steadfast in your faith. It is a book that would sow a seed of faith in you and help you renew your walk with God. Finally, I recommend this book to everyone. It is so liberating to read about the love of God through fictional characters with everyday struggles like us. I am certain it is one of the best ways to experience the joy of living.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: