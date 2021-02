Impersonation: Fake soldier bags six weeks jail term in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

A Lagos State Mobile Court weekend, arraigned and sentenced a fake soldier, Kabiru Mohammed, to six weeks imprisonment with payment of N40.000 as an option of fine, over assault and impersonation.

Kabiru, 20, was arrested by the operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) during an enforcement exercise.

Magistrate Oyebimbola Israel Adelakun, who presided over the matter sentenced the accused to six weeks in jail with payment of N40.000 as an option of fine after he had pleaded guilty to the three-count charge of assault, conduct likely to cause breach of peace and impersonation levelled against him.

The convicted fake soldier who hailed from Kano state pleaded ‘guilty’ after the 3-count charges was read and interpreted to him in the language he understood.

Speaking on the arrest and arraignment, the Chairman of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce), CSP Shola Jejeloye, disclosed that the convicted fake Soldier was apprehended along with his commercial motorcycle painted in camouflage after assaulting members of the enforcement team of the Agency with other miscreants at Airport Bus-stop along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

He said that the operatives of the Agency were coming from a monitoring and enforcement operations with over 150 impounded motorcycles loaded into three of the Agency’s trucks before the fake soldier, whose commercial motorcycle was among those impounded on restricted routes, mobilised other miscreants and attacked the team with dangerous weapons such stones, bottles and iron-rod.

According to the Chairman “The fake Soldier was subsequently arrested after the attack and during investigations at our office, it was discovered that he was an impersonator”.

“The man later confessed to having only claimed to be a soldier in order to retrieve his impounded commercial motorcycle and that he painted his motorcycle with Nigerian Army camouflage in order to evade arrest from security agents while engaging in commercial activities on restricted routes”, he added.

The Chairman, however, claimed that the arraignment of the fake Soldier at the Lagos Mobile Court was in compliance with the directive of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu.

Vanguard News Nigeria

