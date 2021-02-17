Imo state government moves to stop indiscriminate Waste disposal in Owerri

Kindly Share This Story:

Indiscriminate disposal of waste in Owerri, the Imo State capital, will no longer be tolerated as the government has put in place measures to check the excesses of those who deliberately violate environmental rules with wastes they generate from the businesses with its concomitant health hazards.

Specifically, the Imo State Government has frowned seriously at the manner Hostels and Eateries in the State dispose Sewage into waterways, saying such can no longer be tolerated.

Briefing newsmen after the regular weekly Executive Council Meeting on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 presided over by the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, the Hon. Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba said that Exco not only frowned at the improper disposal of waste by Hostels and Eateries into waterways, but that government had taken steps to deal with the situation.

He said that a Committee had been set up to look at the location of the various Hostels and Eateries in the State capital and ascertain whether they are located and built on the appropriate places, and that any one not sited at the right place according to the Owerri Master Plan will not only be sealed-up but the owners of such Hostels, Eateries and Event Centres will be held accountable, arrested and prosecuted according to ENTRACO Law No. 3.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy was joined at the briefing by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. (Mrs.) Damaris Osunkwo, Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Iyke Njoku, Commissioner for Tourism and Culture, Barr. (Mrs.) Doris Akubue-Onyeali, Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Chuck Chuckemeka, Commissioner for Social Welfare and Sanitation, Dr. Elias Emedom and the Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to the Governor, Oguwike Nwachuku,

Emelumba said Council also directed the Board of Internal Revenue (BIR) of the State to take appropriate steps to implement the necessary tax obligations (including consumption tax of the Hotels, Eateries and Event Centres to the State government, noting that any of them that fails to cooperate with officials of the BIR as regards payment of their appropriate taxes risk their facility being sealed.

Also, the Commissioner said the Exco considered the steps so far taken towards the full recovery of Eastern Palm University (EPU) that belongs to Imo State and directed the Hon. Commissioner for Education to develop appropriate programmes and make recommendations to the government on the consummation of the ownership and take-over .

However, Exco regretted that the forms government issued to the Public Servants to fill to facilitate the capturing of their data for social security implementation has been subjected to fraudulent abuse by many of those who had already filled the forms.

Emelumba explained that most of the teachers who collected and filled the forms for the Imo State Social Security Number forged the document they returned to government. “They are however giving seven days (one week) to effect the necessary corrections and return the forms to the appropriate places or be ready to face the music,” he warned.

Emelumba further informed that Exco directed the Ministry of Lands and Survey to start immediate implementation of the Whitepaper on Land Use in the State.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: