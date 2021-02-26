Imo people ready to recover their properties – Imo govt tells Okorocha

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state government Friday asked Senator Rochas Okorocha, representing Imo West Senatorial district that, Imo people were ready to recover all their stolen properties.

The state commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba, spoke while reacting to Okorocha’s claim that the interim forfeiture court order on his (Okorocha’s) properties would not stand.

Emelumba argued that judicial commission of inquiry with a gazzetted white paper has a force of law and it’s recognized. He added that it was the resolve of Imo people to recover their stolen properties.

Emelumba said among other things that, “The state government is talking about Imo peoples property appropriated by former governor Rochas Okorocha with evidence. If you steal someone’s property it does not make it yours. So the government is talking of property stolen from Imo people.

READ ALSO:

“The white paper is on sale at the office of the secretary to the state government. Interested members of the public should go there and purchase one

“A judicial commission of inquiry with a gazzetted white paper, has the force of law and it is recognised in our statue books but that does not oust the power of the courts to entertain matters arising from their pronouncements as they are not a final court of jurisdiction.”

“Going by the number of court cases against Okorocha ,as listed by himself, including the ones by the federal government, it should be obvious to that something is fishy about the properties in question. How many other former governors are facing, or faced, similar legal action.

“Imo people know that Okorocha and his family looted their patrimony out of greed. They are resolved to recover them from them and no amount of white washing or crying wolf will stop them from taking back what rightly belongs to them,” Emelumba said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: