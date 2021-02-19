Imo government takes over Royal palm estate allegedly owned by Okorocha’s wife

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state government Friday sealed up the Royal palm estate, suspected to be owned by the wife of the former governor of Imo state, Nkechi Okorocha, built when Okorocha was the governor of the state.

The Commissioner for Lands, Enyinnaya Onuegbu, who visited the place confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri, after the place was locked down in line with the recovery agenda of the state government.

According to the commissioner, “The place has been sealed up and we have ordered the police to take over the estate until further notice.”

This is coming days after the Eastern Palm University, alleged to have been built by the funds of the state was recovered.

The university Okorocha, said was shared between his Rochas Foundation and the Imo state government, where Okorocha has 90 percent and the Imo government has 10 percent of it share.

Vanguard gathered that from the government that it said: “It is not resting on its oars in recovering all the stolen properties of the state especially those carted away by the previous administration and in line with the 3R mantra initiative of Gov. Hope Uzodimma, the state must continue to work in line with the relevant laws and recommendations of government agencies and commissions no matter whose ox is gored.”

“You may recall that the Judicial Commission of Enquiry on Recovery of Lands and Other Related Matters was one out of the many panels constituted by the Emeka Ihedioha’s administration which Gov. Hope Uzodimma has demonstrated high sense of political maturity and playing above party politics to allow the panels work and adopt their recommendations,” They said.

