I’m happy I found passion in acting, says Idia Aisen

Popular Nigerian model and TV presenter, Idia Aisen, says she feels excited making her acting debut in the remake of popular Nollywood movie, ‘Nneka the Pretty Serpent’.

Aisen has traversed the broadcast, model and fashion industries, before venturing into movie acting.

Speaking on how she feels adding acting to her already successful career, she exclaimed; “The only word that comes to mind is grateful. I’m grateful to have found another passion worth pursuing, and I’m even more humbled to have discovered it with such a big opportunity.”

According to her, playing out the lead role was quite challenging. “The most challenging part of the movie was embodying Nneka’s character—from the grief she witnessed as a child, the anger that came from that grief, to the confidence she embodied when possessed”.

”I loved learning to speak Igbo for the movie, and training for the fight scenes was also quite the experience, filming with Nollywood heavyweights including Kenneth Okolie, Chioma Apotha, Zack Orji, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Beverly Osu, Beverly Naya among other actors worthy of note, she said; “It was an amazing experience working with all the castsome I spent more time filming with than others but the most important thing I did was learn as much as I could from everyone around me. Ada, who was played by Bimbo Ademoye; The Queen mother, played by Hon. Ndidi Obi, Tega played by Keppy Ekpeyong and Inspector Daniel, played by Bovi; were some of my favorite characters.”

Surprisingly, far from expectation, considering the fact that it was her first experience acting, Idia dazzled in interpreting/acting out her role in the movie as Nneka. Unlike some who would exude elements of an amateur, she brought her A’ game to the fore as she effortlessly interpreted the lead role like a veteran actor would.

