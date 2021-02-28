I’m blessed with shape African men love ― Biodun Okeowo

Kindly Share This Story:

Sultry and sexy Yoruba actress, Biodun Okeowo known in the industry as ‘Omo Butty’ or ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ is without doubts one of the hottest and most talented Yoruba-speaking actresses on the scene and she has remained so for many years. She’s the conventional ‘figure eight’ African woman.

In an interview with Potpourri the mother of two who still keeps her shape as good as it was ten years ago revealed what is most alluring about her physical appearance.

“Well, I will say my hips and eyeballs. God has blessed me with what African men really like. Even the modern-day African man who pretends to like a skinny woman, after getting down with her, he would marry a woman who has ample flesh in the right proportions,” she said.

And her secret is simple: “I have been a vegetarian for many years now and the reason is not far-fetched. I have the tendency to be overweight, so I’m seriously checking it in order not to lose my figure-eight shape,” she revealed.

Biodun Okeowo who is a single mother claimed to have married as a virgin.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: